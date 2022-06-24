Know how much money Zoe Saldana spent on luxurious cars

Zoe Saldana became the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood, thanks to her performances as Neytiri in Avatar and Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These papers also allowed her to acquire a vast fortune, with which she was able to fill her garage with luxury cars. Find out below how much money the actress spent on cars.

Zoë Saldanahas starred in several films in his career, such as The Adam Projectwith Ryan Reynoldseither Livewith Lin-Manuel Miranda. However, most of his fame is attributed to the roles of Neytiriin Avatar of james cameronand of Gamorain the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These two films were consecrated as the two productions highest grossing in history, causing Saldana to add a large number of dollars to his pocket. With them, he decided to treat himself to fill your garage with various luxury cars. Learn more about these flashy vehicles and how much he spent on them below:

1)Audi Q7

Zoe Saldana and her Audi Q7.

Worth 50 thousand dollars, this is the most economical car in your collection. It has under the hood, a motor 3 liter V6capable of generating 280 horsepower of power With this power, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds. In addition, this German tank reaches a 210km/h top speed.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Zoe Saldana and her Cadillac Escalade.

This Escalade created by General Motorshides an engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8 under the chest It allows you to generate a power of 420 horsepowerto reach a top speed of 209 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. For this van, the actress paid a sum of 100 thousand dollars.

3) Audi A8

Zoe Saldana and her Audi A8.

The A8 Saldana drives has a market value of 120 thousand dollars. Also, it has a motor. 4.2-liter V8which generates 350 horsepower of power Thus, the vehicle of the German company can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and also reach a 260km/h top speed.

4) Audi R8 Spyder

Zoe Saldana and her Audi R8 Spyder.

Worth 132 thousand dollars, the Audi R8 Spyder is the most valuable car in the garage of the actress. It has a powerful engine 4.2-liter V8 under the hood, which allows you to generate a power of 430 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can reach a 300km/h top speed and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

If we do the math, Zoe Saldana She spent a total of 402 thousand dollars to own these luxurious cars. While that’s a tall number for any of us, just because of your involvement in Avengers: Infinity Warthe American took a bag of 3 million dollars. Will you add another car to your collection with what you earn for Avatar: The Way of Water?