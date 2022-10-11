Know in what order you should see the films of the saga

‘Harry Potter‘ is one of the biggest franchises in the world. This universe created by JK Rowling It has a chronological order that every fan must follow in order to understand every detail and not miss anything. Next, we will teach you the correct order to immerse yourself in this magical saga:

1. ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (2001)

It all starts in this film, where Harry He is an orphan boy who lives with his uncles. One day he discovers that his parents were wizards and that he is too, so he must attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There he befriends Ron and Hermione.

2. ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ (2002)

Second school year begins Harry and meets elf Dobby, who warns him that grave danger awaits him at school. Little by little, petrified students begin to appear almost at the same time that Harry hears a strange voice in his head.

3. ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004)

In this installment, Harry he learns that Sirius Black has broken out of Azkaban prison. He is about a prisoner who seems to be related to his family and Voldemort.

4. ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (2005)

The Quidditch World Cup is held, but is interrupted by Death Eaters (followers of Voldemort). Despite not meeting the age requirement, Harry he is chosen as the fourth candidate and will have to face the tests.

5. ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007)

Voldemort He returns and Dumbledore is replaced by Dolores Umbridge in the direction of Hogwarts. There are new restrictions. Harry and other students form secret groups to practice spells.

6. ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009)

Harry begins the sixth year with the danger of Voldemort closer and closer. Dumbledore tries to prepare him for his fate and finds a strange book of spells and potions that belonged to a certain “half-blood prince”.

7. ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’ (2010)

The trio of friends search for the Horcruxes as they try to flee from Voldemort and his minions. They discover the existence of some legendary objects that may be key in the coming war.

8. ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ (2011)

The expected final battle between Harry Y Voldemort. The two sides will meet and only one will be the winner.

9. ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (2016)

It is set about 70 years before the events of ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’. He is in New York, where the magizoologist Newt Scamander travels accompanied by his creatures and will inevitably be involved in some strange events that are shaking the magical world.

10. ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018)

Grendelwald reappears and wants the wizards to prevail over the muggles. Newt will ally himself with Dumbledore and other characters in the face of the incipient danger posed by the dark wizard.

