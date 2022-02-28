know its causes, symptoms and treatment

This rare condition can occur at any age, the specialist indicated, as a result of a previous respiratory infection, or due to exposure to chemicals, some of which are very common.

Dr. Wilfredo de Jesús, Pediatric Pulmonologist. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Bronchiolitis obliterans (BO) is a rare pediatric disease, generally a consequence of exposure to chemical particles, especially after some infection respiratory infection caused by viruses, such as adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), parainfluenza, HIV, herpes, pneumonia, CMV, and microplasma.

This has been reported by Dr. Wilfredo de Jesús, a pediatric pulmonologist with a practice at the Cayey Mennonite Hospital, who indicated that this disease has been categorized as one of the non-infectious complications after a transplant pulmonary or transplant of hematopoietic cells.

“However, there are other risk factors that may predispose patients to develop this disease, such as exposure to mustard gas, oxidized nitrogen, diacetyl (an additive used to flavor popcorn), environmental ash, and fiberglass,” he said. .

The specialist indicated that it has also been seen that bronchiolitis obliterans can also be associated with autoimmune pathologies such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and connective tissue disease such as scleroderma and Steven-Johnson syndrome.

Bronchiolitis obliterans may initially have a manifestation similar to acute viral bronchiolitis and then, depending on the severity, obliteration of the bronchioles may occur. Among the clinical manifestations are: persistent symptoms of cough, respiratory distress and poor exercise performance. Symptoms develop over a period of weeks or months and not acutely.

As a consequence of this condition, the lungs they tend to present a fixed and irreversible obstruction of airflow. “Currently, there is a wide variety of classifications by which the severity of the disease is determined, based on the affectation suffered by the lungs of the patient,” explained the pulmonologist.

Now, for the specialist, the presence of hyperinflation may be present in the clinical picture and, therefore, we will notice an increase in the residual volume. Computed tomography may show thickening of the bronchus wall and areas of hypoattenuation in a “mosaic” pattern, suggestive of bronchiolitis obliterans.

It is important that, through the appropriate tests, we can rule out other pulmonary conditions such as: primary ciliary dyskinesia, immunodeficiencies or even cystic fibrosis. “The standard test for diagnosis is a lung biopsy where scar tissue is observed with obliteration in the wall of the bronchioles; in the case of bronchiolitis obliterans, subepithelial fibrosis is observed that causes partial or complete occlusion of the lumen,” he said. .

Dr. Wilfredo de Jesús indicated that, on the other hand, suspicions point to the fact that the patient could be suffering from bronchiolitis obliterans after having undergone a transplant of the lung, a biopsy may be necessary in order to identify if the inadequate lung function is the result of some infection acquired during or after the procedure, or is due to the body’s rejection of the new structure.

Prognosis for patients

“The prognosis of bronchiolitis obliterans is uncertain, due to the complications that the disease presents,” he explained, so when bronchiolitis obliterans occurs as a consequence of a toxic or autoimmune insult, subepithelial inflammation and irregular repair cause fibro proliferation and abnormal regeneration of the epithelium of the small airways, being responsible for persistent and progressive respiratory distress accompanied by cough and wheezing in most cases.

A definitive cure for this condition has not yet been identified.

The expert explained that there is currently no cure for bronchiolitis obliterans, so the treatment available to patients is aimed at stabilizing and stopping the progression of the disease.

However, it revealed that the combination of fluticasone, azithromycin and montelukast as triple therapy has been shown to be effective in reducing the deterioration in lung function in patients with bronchiolitis obliterans after transplant hematopoietic cells.

The idea behind the use of triple therapy is related to its anti-inflammatory characteristics and antifibrotic activity.

“As part of the management of this condition, it is necessary to evaluate and control gastroesophageal reflux to avoid aspiration of gastric contents and thus avoid progressive lung damage. Patients with postinfectious bronchiolitis obliterans who have demonstrated a significant decrease in their lung function may be candidates for transplant lung,” he concluded.