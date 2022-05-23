“Know one thing”: Kim Kardashian sends a letter to the teenager that she was

Kim Kardashian has just taken an important step in her career. She poses on the cover of the magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in a swimsuit she designed herself.

A consecration for the reality TV star, who, when she was younger, dreamed of taking the place of the top models of the time: “I remember very well Tyra Banks who had made the cover, and many other models with feminine curves, it was so cool. But I thought you had to be a professional model to do that. »

She then addressed the teenager that she was, in a letter relayed by the American media People “You’ll learn that it’s not all about you, that there are more important things, like taking care of your family and helping others. For years, you will put yourself forward… But you will become more and more discreet and you will eventually understand that the way you write your story depends more on your actions than on your appearance. “And to add, projecting yourself into the future:” But know this: When you get there, in May 2022, on the cover of the magazine, you will still not be satisfied. You will want to surpass yourself in other projects, and you will give your maximum. »