know public transport alternatives and timetable

Line 1 of the Mexico City Metro, which goes from Observatorio to Pantitlán, will close for maintenance work.

The first phase of closure will begin on July 9 and will last eight months; It includes the section from Pantitlán to Salto del Agua.

The closed stations are: Pantitlán, Zaragoza, Gómez Farías, Boulevard Puerto Aéreo, Balbuena, Moctezuma, San Lázaro, Candelaria, Merced, Pino Suárez, Isabel la Católica and Salto del Agua.

#TheNewLine1 of @MetroCDMX It will be a fast and comfortable and safe transport. During the eight months that comprise the modernization works of the first section, there will be service personnel and information modules at all times. More information at: https://t.co/1wzxPNoVg6. pic.twitter.com/UQTYz1bKBl – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) June 27, 2022

The second phase will start in March 2023 and will end in August of the same year; the closed route is from the Balderas station to the Observatorio terminal.

What are the transportation alternatives due to the closure of Line 1 of the Metro?

In the first phase, 12 stations will be closed, which are used by 290,000 users per day.

Given this, the capital government offered the following public transport alternatives:

Service 220 RTP bus units which will provide parallel service to Line 1, stopping at each station.

The schedule RTP will be the same as the Metro: Monday to Friday 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.; Saturdays 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.; Sundays and holidays from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

If the first section is in RTP, the transfer to Metro will be free. If the first section is by Metro, the transfer to RTP is free only with the Integrated Mobility card.

Line 2 of Trolleybus rIt will cover the Chapultepec-Pantitlán section.

service hours Monday to Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Metrobus Line 4 will serve Hidalgo-Pantitlán.

Service Line 4 will be from Monday to Saturday from 4:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.; Sundays and holidays from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Alternatives within the same Metro

The city government plans to reinforce the operation of the Metro, on Lines 5, 9 and B. Here are options for connections to reach the Line 1 stations.

If you travel on Line 5, you can connect with:

Line 3, from La Raza you can get to Balderas.

Line 4, from the Consulate you can go to Candelaria.

Line B, from Oceania you can get to San Lázaro.

Line 9 connects with:

Line 1, from Tacubaya you get to the Observatory.

Line 3, from Centro Médico goes to Balderas.

Line 2, from Chabacano to Pino Suárez.

Line 8, from Chabacano to Salto del Agua.

Line 4, from Jamaica to Candelaria.

Line B connects with:

Line 3, from Guerrero you can get to Balderas.

Line 8, from Garibaldi you can go to Salto del Agua.

Line 4, from Morelos to Candelaria.

Line 1, you can go to San Lázaro.

Other alternatives such as Metrobus Line 2 and Metro Line 8.