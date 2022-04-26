Know the 5 factors that announce that you are going to suffer a heart attack in a few years

The study of the potential influence of known risk factors such as the above, which are already objectifiable in childhood

Several studies carried out recently have been progressively detecting a series of factors that would increase the chances of suffering problems of heart since childhood, as revealed by a researchfrom the New England Journal of Medicine.

Through this study, specialists identified up to five childhood risk factors that can predict the risk of suffering a heart attack from heart or a cerebral stroke in the adult stage.

Specifically, and according to the results of the study led by Terence Dwyer, these five risk factors would be the following: 1) body mass index or BMI; 2) blood pressure; 3) cholesterol; 4) triglycerides; 4) and smoking in adolescence.

And, more specifically, the combination of several of these factors in childhood would be related to an increased direct risk from the age of 40, already well into adulthood.

As Dwyer rightly comments, today medical and surgical care regarding the treatment of cardiovascular diseases is very advanced; however, the greatest impact on health will depend on powerful preventive strategies. And such strategies should start as early as infancy.

For the study, data from 38,589 participants from Australia, Finland and the United States, aged 3 to 19 years, with an average follow-up of 35 to 50 years, were analyzed. It is the largest international prospective study of cardiovascular disease to date, according to the authors.

As the study researchers explain, this type of work with such a long-term follow-up is complex, even more so considering the usual lack of comprehensive data from childhood regarding body measurements, blood pressure and the presence of cholesterol or triglycerides .

Consequently, the study of the potential influence of known risk factors such as the above, which are already objective in childhood, has always been an obstacle. Until now.

Based on the study data, it would be possible to predict both fatal and non-fatal events taking into account these risk factors individually or in combination.

In addition, the results showed that the risk of cardiovascular events in adults was observed in half of the children studied, and some of these cases had up to nine times greater risk compared to those with fewer cardiovascular risk factors in childhood.

For Dwyer and his colleagues, the results were not entirely surprising, despite the fact that there was a clear lack of evidence prior to the publication of this study: it has long been known that children as young as five already show early signs of deposits of fat in the arteries.

Previously, it was believed that this only happened in adulthood, but already in childhood this accumulation of cholesterol and triglycerides begins to occur, responsible for the well-known fatty plaques or atherosclerotic plaques.

Therefore, explains Dwyer, this new evidence would justify greater attention in programs aimed at preventing the development of risk factors in children, and it would be advisable for health professionals to start taking it into account.

Although it is true that interventions in adulthood, such as improving lifestyle through a good diet and physical exercise, and avoiding toxic substances such as tobacco or alcohol, can help improve these risk factors, it is likely that Much more can be done during childhood and adolescence to prevent further long-term damage.