know the changes that Bustos will make in the intimate eleven Copa Libertadores 2022

Alianza Lima has a great test this Thursday, May 5 for the Copa Libertadores where it faces colo colo in order to cut the 26 games without winning at the international level. Given this, Carlos Bustos He will make some variations on his team in search of those three points in group F.

First, the first zone will have the return of Pablo Miguez Y Christian Ramos, who were not before Carlos Stein. Vílchez and Rojas go for the bands.

Now, the dilemma is on offense. Christian Benavente If he is fit – he has a sore ankle – he will go on the wing along with Benítez. While Lavandeira was midfielder, behind Hernán Barcos.

Yes Benavente does not arrive, the situation changes. The ‘Zorro’ Wilmer Aguirre would enter along with Barcos in the offensive. There if he would repeat the system that he used against Carlos Stein, with 4-4-2.

Alianza Lima would form before colo colo with: Fields: Vílchez, Ramos, Míguez, Rojas: Concha, Ballón: Benítez, Benavente (Aguirre), Lavandeira, Barcos.

Alianza Lima: How does it get there?

Lima Alliance He added his fourth consecutive win in League 1 and is ninth with 17 points and one less game. He comes from beating Carlos Stein 5-2 in Matute.

Alianza Lima: When do you play with Colo Colo?