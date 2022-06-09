Know the destination to which Shakira will move, after her separation from Piqué

The separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué there seems to be no going back. Although they had twelve years of a beautiful love story and two children: Sasha and Milan; Whatever caused the break seems to have no solution and the Colombian singer would already be doing the paperwork to be able to leave Spain.

As reported by European media, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” has no family in Barcelona, ​​so it is imminent that she leave the country, but also the continent, after her fight with Pique The hosts of the entertainment program “Gossip no Like” confirmed the sad news.

Related news

Elisa Beristain assured that the 45-year-old artist has been preparing everything for the moment of “jumping the puddle” for a couple of months. The artist has already chosen the destination: Miami, United States. “Shakirawe have information and we can say it, for two months she was arranging immigration matters for her children and looking for schools in Miami to take the minors to live in Miami”.

The native of Barranquilla would move to live in a mansion that she owned for more than 10 years in Miami. “This mansion Shakira He bought it when he was dating the Argentine Antonio de la Rúa, he bought it when they were together, but he fell in love with Piqué and went to Barcelona and left this little house that is very expensive, ”said guest host Sergio Catalán.

Shakira with Sasha and Milan. Source: Instagram @shakira

The luxurious property is valued at more than 10 million dollars and is already conditioned to live with the little ones since it is freshly painted. Beristain reported that the building already has new curtains and beds have been added to the bedrooms of the children of Shakira.