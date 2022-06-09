Entertainment

Know the destination to which Shakira will move, after her separation from Piqué

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 1 minute read

The separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué there seems to be no going back. Although they had twelve years of a beautiful love story and two children: Sasha and Milan; Whatever caused the break seems to have no solution and the Colombian singer would already be doing the paperwork to be able to leave Spain.

As reported by European media, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” has no family in Barcelona, ​​so it is imminent that she leave the country, but also the continent, after her fight with Pique The hosts of the entertainment program “Gossip no Like” confirmed the sad news.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira breaks the silence before the press and responds about how she feels, smiling, she said: “Very good”

6 mins ago

Dragon Ball could have its live action universe thanks to Disney

7 mins ago

Jlo, in the midst of Shakira’s thunder, assures that having acted with her was the worst idea

17 mins ago

Marvel Studios chose the director for their Thunderbolts movie

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button