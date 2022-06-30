Know the hidden expenses when booking your vacation and how you can avoid them | Finance

With travel prices on the rise, customers may be tempted to pick the cheapest base option they can find. But the base price of airline tickets and hotels represents only a part of the total costs. A parade of additional charges awaits any traveler who tries to navigate the checkout process, inflating the final price.

experts call it “drip prices”.

“It’s called ‘trickle down’ because surcharges and fees trickle down through the buying process,” says Vicki Morwitz, a professor of business and marketing at Columbia Business School.

Customers tend to overpay when prices are presented this way, according to a study by Morwitz and colleagues.

“Customers are more likely to choose an option that seems cheaper up front. Even if they later realize it’s more expensive than they expected, they’re more likely to stick with it,” he says.

From resort fees to boarding pass printing fees (yes, that exists), companies were paddling their bottom lines with these add-ons even before inflation spiked this year. Avoiding them requires diligence and knowledge.

hotel rates

Resort fees, sometimes called “facility fees” or “destination fees,” are supposed to cover services such as Internet access and pool access. But since they are mandatory, they act as hidden costs for booking a room that don’t show up until final checkout.

“Resort fees are the only travel fees that don’t correlate with any real service or product,” says Lauren Wolfe, an adviser to Travelers United, a traveler advocacy group. She is also the founder of the Kill Resort Fees website. “If your hotel charges for parking, if you don’t have a car, you don’t pay to park. However, it is almost impossible to get rid of hotel fees, even if services are refused.”

Here are some tips to minimize these pesky fees:

– Pay with points at brands that waive resort fees on award stays, like Hilton and Hyatt.

– Ask the front desk to waive the fee. “It probably won’t work, but you can always ask nicely,” says Wolfe.

– Look for a search option on the hotel’s website or app to “show rate with taxes and fees” or something similar. This will help you directly compare actual prices and avoid the hassle of clicking through to final checkout windows.

Airline seat selection fees

Despite a recent uptick, the cost of airline tickets has been going down for years. This may seem like good news, but it hides a hidden trend: Airlines have been getting more revenue from additional fees while lowering the base price of the ticket.

Charging for seat selection is one of the latest and most annoying tricks. These fees are usually listed during the checkout process and often appear mandatory.

However, they can almost always be avoided. Skipping the seat selection process and letting the airline assign a seat later is usually the smartest option if you don’t mind the risk of getting a seat in the middle.

Airlines want customers to pay these fees, of course, and they often share dire warnings about the dangers of not choosing a seat. But skipping seat selection doesn’t increase your chances of being kicked off a flight.

And keep in mind that some airlines, like Southwest, don’t charge for seat selection.

Vacation Rental Cleaning Fees

Everyone wants a clean vacation rental, but no one wants to pay exorbitant cleaning fees that can exceed the base cost of the rental.

It is almost impossible to avoid these fees outright, as most properties charge them. But it is possible to avoid paying too much.

Most vacation rental platforms, including Airbnb, offer some option to compare the “total price,” which includes cleaning and other fees. It’s not always easy to filter and sort the total price, but seeing this price on the search screen instead of the checkout screen can greatly simplify comparison shopping.

And keep in mind that unlike resort fees, which are typically added to each night booked, cleaning fees are applied once. A cleaning charge of $100 may be intolerable for one night, but reasonable for 10. Therefore, the best way to avoid cleaning costs for short stays is often to book a hotel.

don’t be fooled

The psychology behind extra charges is simple: We are lured by the low price tag, then grudgingly accept the extra costs.

Countering this bias is equally easy in theory, though not in practice. Ignore the sticker prices and compare only the final prices, taking into account all expenses. And avoid as many optional expenses as possible (like airline seat selection).