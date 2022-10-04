Know the love story between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Away from the spotlight and in total complicity: this is how the romantic love story between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin began

Since 2017, two years after the separation of Chris Martin Y Gwyneth Paltrow, Rumors about a new romance at the door began to sound: it was the protagonist of Fifty Shades, dakota johnson.

The river began to sound after being seen in Soho House Malibu. A source close to both assured that the relationship between Dakota and Chris was much more than a simple adventure.

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship between Gwyneth Paltrow Y dakota johnson It is much closer than it seems, both share important dates like a big family.

Infinite love: the passionate story between the two

Although in its beginnings the relationship was jealously cared for, in 2018 demonstrations of affection were already manifested in public, as they did during their friend’s autumn-winter parade Stella McCartney.

The romance between the musician and the actress was confirmed when the international media discovered a couple tattoo they share on the left arm.

This is a lightly marked infinity with a pair of ‘x’s at the bottom.

With all these clues about a torrid romance, the couple stopped hiding it from the world: they attended the presenter’s 60th birthday party together. Elle DeGeneres; however, they never confirmed or denied anything.

“Chris was with Dakota, they are a couple, understand? And yes, I want to say that he is beautiful”, declared the famous film director and producer, Diane Keaton.

The relationship between Martin and Paltrow is so good after their marriage that they have even been seen sharing vacations with their children and their respective partners: dakota johnson Y Brad Fachuk.

They are my Universe

After five years of relationship, the couple continues to reserve details of their romance, they have even denied various rumors about alleged pregnancies, which have only been speculation.

On October 12, 2021 during his presentation at the Sheper’s Bush from London, Chris dedicated My Universe to Dakota who was in a private box enjoying the concert.

The new single was the protagonist of a tour around the world in 2022.

Like any couple, they have also gone through crises, but they did not end their romance. In 2019 she was romantically linked to the star, Dua Lipa.

However, the musician’s representatives deny that there was a relationship beyond the professional.

Listen to the song that Dua and Chris collaborated on:

