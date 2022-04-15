know the other options that the FPF handles

The Peruvian national team had almost decided to play a friendly in June prior to the playoff for the Qatar World Cup with the Moroccan national team. Finally, agenda items complicated the Moroccan exchange.

“Morocco will finally not be Peru’s rival in Barcelona in June before the playoff, mainly due to calendar issues by the Moroccan Federation. It was also added that FIFA has not yet confirmed to the FPF the economic aspect that will play for the playoff”informed the journalist from Líbero, Gustavo Peralta.

Likewise, the FPF He already manages other options to play the friendly in Barcelona, ​​being the selected one of New Zealand the one with the most possibilities. “The options that are handled are Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand, the latter being the one that has the most strength to face the bicolor”, the press man stated.

Peruvian national team playoff

The Peru team (24) managed to access the playoff for the Qatar World Cup after finishing fifth in the South American Qualifiers and leaving teams like Colombia (23) and Chile (19) out of the way.

picks from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuadorare the other representatives who achieved direct qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

Now the peruvian national team will play the playoff for the Qatar World Cup on June 13, waiting for the rival that would come out of the winner between Australia vs. United Arab Emirates (June 6), presenting the Asian continent.

World Cup Qatar: group stage