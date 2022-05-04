Know the program of the X World Congress of Perinatal Medicine

SANTO DOMINGO. – From June 2 to 5 of this year, the Dominican Republic will host the X World Congress of Perinatal Medicine, an event that will be held in the country for the first time.

The event will take place at the Punta Cana International Convention Center and will be hosted by the Dominican Society of Perinatal Medicine.

The academic program includes the conference Prediction and presentation of preeclampsia, by Dr. Kypros Nicolaides.

A plenary session of the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine will be held in memory of Professor Erich Saling, which includes the conference High maternal mortality continues to be a catastrophe for developing countries, how do we respond? Led by Dr. Asim Kurjak; maternal and infant mortality after the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals, by Dr. Milan Stanojevic; Being born prematurely during the Covid-19 pandemic, by Dr. Esín Koc; Realities and fantasies about vaccination in pregnancy, by Dr. Frank Chervenak; and Obesity in Reproductive Medicine, by Dr. Aris Antsaklis.

Another topic is the Impact of Maternal Nutrition on Fetal Growth and Development, by Dr. Hug Winn; detection of abnormalities in the first trimester, by Dr. Eran Bronstein; Peripartum cardiomyopathy, by Dr. Chizuko Kamiya; among other topics.