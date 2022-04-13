Know the reason why Alex Díaz will not be at KQ 105 today

The announcer and comedian Alex Diaz He has always been characterized as a transparent person, and who enjoys keeping his followers informed of everything that happens in his life. This morning was no exception. The businessman also turned to his social networks to recount the moments of uncertainty he is going through, which is why he cannot be heard today from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm through KQ 105.

“Thank you my God for having protected me this morning! I’ll tell you: At around 11:00 pm, and after having eaten a succulent pizza, I was already in bed, ‘ready’ to sleep and I began to feel discomfort in my stomach. The first thing that came to mind was ‘does that pizza I ate want to come out now?’ The fact is that I decided to stay in bed because I was super tired and the discomfort, from a 2 in pain level, went to a 5 super fast. There I tied all the sphincters and said ‘I’ll have to go to the delivery room right now’. To my surprise nothing happened, but the discomfort continued and was becoming more and more intense. At around 3:00 am I woke up Leyra because she couldn’t take the pain anymore and we started for the emergency room. I’ve been here since then and thank God the attention has been A + ”, reads part of the letter published by the owner of La fritanga de Toñita in Tampa.

The message, which in a matter of hours has hundreds of “likes” and comments full of good wishes for the actor, details that they immediately gave him an injection for the pain, took some blood samples and prescribed some pills. Similarly, Díaz reported that thanks to the above, the pain has normalized. Meanwhile, he has to wait for the results of a CT Scan.

“I will keep you updated on everything. For this reason I don’t think I can be with you today from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on KQ 105 as usual, but I will do my part to be back tomorrow doing what I love. Grateful to the hospital staff, because they have been super helpful and attentive with my crybaby old man ailment. Postscript: I’m like Farru before he became: ‘Pepa and water for the dry, everyone in the waiting room in pills,’” added the witty announcer.

Díaz rejoined the Puerto Rican radio waves -through KQ105 FM from Univision Radio– as a substitute for the retired announcer Amos Morales in early 2022. “Amos is the father of radio. Thank you for being an example for all of us who work on the radio,” said Díaz during a meeting with the local media at the Uforia Lounge at The Mall of San Juan when assuming the radial space.