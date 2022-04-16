Know the reason why William Levy did not marry Elizabeth Gutiérrez | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | CHEK

It was almost 20 years of sentimental relationship that the renowned actor had William Levy and the actress Elizabeth Gutierrez. For quite some time this couple was considered one of the most solid and beloved in the artistic environment, but at the beginning of 2022 they decided to go their separate ways to the surprise of many. What some people have asked is why they never got married?

MORE INFORMATION: The most famous characters that William Levy performed in soap operas

The relationship between William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez It began in 2002 when both belonged to the Telemundo reality show “Protagonistas de telenovela”. That was the propitious scenario for love to surround them.

As a result of their love relationship, their first child was born, in 2016, whom they called Christopher. Everything was going well between the two but it was in 2009 when rumors were heard that the actor had dated Jacqueline bracamontes with whom he worked in the telenovela “Sortilege”.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez were a very loved couple by fans (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

After that, the William-Elizabeth couple continued their relationship and the following year (2010) saw the birth of their daughter, Kailey. With the passage of time, rumors of a possible estrangement between the two were heard again, but it was in February 2022 when William Levy announced his final separation with Elizabeth Gutierrezas revealed at the time by People in Spanish and Divinity.

Although they were together for several years, they never got married. This caught the attention of the fans of the remembered Cuban actor.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez with their two children (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

WHY DID WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ NEVER GET MARRIED?

Since they began their romantic relationship William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez They showed how much they loved each other and that’s how it went over the years. Despite this, they never stepped foot on the altar.

As reported by mdzol, the renowned actress always wanted to marry the Cuban artist, but over time she gave up that dream.

“Before, he did, and I was like, ‘Okay, when are we going to get married?’ But I don’t even think about it anymore”, expressed Gutiérrez for that opportunity in an interview with the program ‘The Break at Programa 7’ on Univisión.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez has also shown her talent for modeling (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

The aforementioned portal also ensures that Elizabeth Gutierrez She no longer insisted on this before the arrival of her two children whom she considered the bond to feel united with Levy.

“I already feel married, really. I believe that the greatest commitment is a family, much more than a marriage“, I note.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez has participated in important television productions (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

But William Levy He also gave his point of view, in 2019, on this subject, indicating that he never got married because he likes to feel that he is in a place because he wants to and not because it is an obligation. He also thinks that if two people are together it is because of something that is born freely.

“I have always known that I am a very liberal person, not in the sense of anything bad; I like to have freedom, to feel free”accurate.