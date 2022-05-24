Know the secret of Jennifer Lopez to look perfect without makeup

Jennifer Lopez and her secret to look perfect without makeup

Today we will let you know the secret of the famous singer and actress Jennifer Lopez to look extremely radiant without the use of makeup, so make a note to follow these significant steps.

Jennifer Lopez showed herself without a drop of eye makeup and moved her millions of fans with her perfect faceher incredible skin and her way of wearing completely natural eyelashes, eyebrows and eye contour.

The truth is that there are endless virtues for which the businesswoman Jennifer Lopez is adored by all.

However, on this occasion, she really surprised the audience without a drop of eye makeup.

At 52 years old, the diva from the Bronx showed that she has no qualms or qualms about showing herself as she is.

To this day, she has become a Latin icon recognized throughout the world and the truth is that the singer, producer, actress, dancer and much more is a perfect machine to produce successes in more ways than one.

Pretty much everything she touches turns to gold, including her new line of beauty products JLo Beauty.

And in fact, to promote her products, we saw her without makeup, one morning at home, before her facial treatment routine.

It is there where we see how the contour of the eyes shines illuminating the rest of the face and the smoothness of the skin is impressive.

It should be noted that the secret is an exquisite routine in care and treatment, as Jennifer Lopez says that, in addition to being methodical with the products she uses to care for her face, those from her own line, she is super demanding when it comes to making them.

She even tests, creates and designs each of the products together with the experts, where the actress prioritizes that her products and the results they provide meet the standards she chooses for herself.

On the other hand, the Netflix documentary “Halftime” has recently come to light, where the artist’s reaction to nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards was revealed.

And it is that as you may remember, Jennifer Lopez did not get a nomination for “Best Supporting Actress”.

As a result, the actress was secretly devastated by the snub after wowing critics with her role as a conniving dancer in “Hustlers.”