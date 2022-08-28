Know the ticket prices for Comic-Con Guatemala 2022

Comic-Con Guatemala has become the largest Comics and pop culture convention in the country and this is its eighth edition. The program date will be next October 1 and 2 at Forum Majadas.

The organizers share that this return after two years will have superheroes, more international guests and interactive content.

Among the guests will be the colorists from Marvel, Marte Gracia and Israel Silva, and Javi Laparra, Guatemalan colorist from Marvel and DC.

Alberto Bernal the official voice of Tom Holland in Spiderman No Way Home, Spiderman Far From Home and Spiderman Avengers: Endgame; as well as the cosplayer Shirahime.

In the official account of the organization, the arrival of Juan Carlos Tinoco, the voice of Thanos, is also mentioned; Isabel Martiñón, recognized for lending her voice to characters such as: the hokage of the Village Hidden in the LeavesNaruto Uzumaki, Ben 10, Bra on Dragon Ball Z; dee dee of dexter’s laboratoryr, Gumball, among others, and actor Emilio Treviño, official voice of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: A New Universe, will also participate. Also in recognized anime franchises such as Pokemon, Dragon Ball Super, Digimon, to name a few.

One of the latest surprises that have been revealed is the presence of Irina Indigo, official voice of Wanda Maximoff The Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cooper Andrews, from the series The Walking Dead.

Carlos Villagrán, Quico, in the Mexican series El Chavo will also be part of this annual event.

This Saturday, August 27, the official page published the prices to live this experience. From September 1 through Tuboleto.com tickets can be purchased.

Adults Q100, children Q30 (from 3 to 11 years old) and VIP Q350. These prices will remain until September 20. The day of the event the prices will be Q120 adults, Q40 children and Q400 VIP.

It is explained that the VIP includes admission to one of the days, photo and autograph with Cooper Andrews, Carlos Villagrán or Andres Navy