know the time, day and place of the friendly previous repechage

Officially, the Peruvian team will play a friendly against New Zealand in preparation for the playoff match for the World Cup in Qatar, reported the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) from their social networks, indicating the time, day and place of the international duel.

The FPF informed that the match against New Zealand will be on June 5 from 10:30 Peruvian time at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

Peruvian national team: When do you travel?

Through a statement, the FPF He indicated that the Peruvian delegation will travel to Spain on May 28 and will be in Barcelona until June 10, when they will pack their bags to go to Doha and prepare what will be the duel for the World Cup repechage.

The Peruvian team and New Zealand will face each other again after five years (November 15, 2017), when they met in a duel for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In the first leg there were no goals and in Lima, the bicolor he won 2-0 with goals from Jeffeson Farfán and Christian Ramos.

“The flight to Spain is scheduled for Saturday May 28, we will be in Barcelona until June 10 and that day we will travel to Doha to acclimatize. The Federation is making a great logistical effort, we trust that the team will arrive very well at the playoffs, there is hope in achieving the objective”, declared the president of the FPF, Agustín Lozano.

Ramos celebrates the second Peruvian goal

Peruvian national team: When is the playoff?

The peruvian national team will face the winner of Australia vs United Arab Emirateson June 13 in Doha for the playoffs on Qatar World Cup.

You have to remember that Peru came in fifth place in the standings of the playoffs Conmebol and therefore earned the right to play the playoff against the representative of the continent of Asia.

Peruvian national team: friendlies