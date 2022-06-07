Entertainment
Know them before the rest: The 18 best curious facts of the 4th season of Stranger Things
Almost three years we had to wait to find out what happened to Hopper and the deep secrets that Hawkings hides.
If you have already finished volume 1 of the fourth season of Stranger Things, we leave you here a list of curious facts that will leave you expectant for the premiere of volume 2.
The best curious facts of the 4th season of Stranger Things
- For the new set in California, the Duffer brothers took a lot of inspiration from Spielberg’s 1982 production ET, the Extra-Terrestrial. However, it was already key to Stranger Things from the beginning, because while they were writing the pilot episode, they were listening to the John Williams soundtrack from that movie.
- Lucas wears a number 8 jersey on the Hawkins basketball team for Kobe Bryant’s first jersey. Actor Caleb McLaughlin is a big fan of Bryant and had the idea of paying tribute to the late athlete through his character’s jersey.
- The model that Eleven makes for the presentation in episode 401 is made with a box of Reebok shoes, something funny in allusion to the fact that Joyce always wears that brand. The props team imagined that Eleven would use one of Joyce’s old shoe boxes to make her school project.
- The Hellfire club jersey design includes specific Dungeons & Dragons references: the dice, the flaming sword, the goblin head. The idea is that the design seems to be drawn by hand by one of the teenagers, and that between them they pooled the money to send them to be made.
- Each main location this season has a range of basic colors. California is brighter, luminous and sun-bleached, so pastel colors are preferred. For Hawkins, the colors are more intense and saturated. And the colors for Russia are darker and colder.
- Eleven wears a ring this season that would be a small gift from Mike at some point.
- For Hawkins students, Converse made shoes in three colors to match the school’s palette.
- Hopper’s clothing in Russia is cotton twill with padding inside. It seeks to show the cold that prisoners would feel when working outside without much clothing.
- To obtain historically accurate garments for the scenes in Russia, the costume team traveled to Poland to select them, also enlisting the support of a military consultant. The garments seen in the series correspond exactly to the historical uniforms. The palette in Russia tends towards cooler colors, with monochromatic blues and greens, unlike those used in California and Hawkins.
- This season, Natalie Dyer got a perm that she combined with artificial hair to achieve Nancy’s revamped look.
- Lucas’s new haircut, flat on top, symbolizes his transition to being a more popular athlete, and was inspired by hip hop duo Kid ‘n Play.
- Will continues with the same bowl cut to reflect that he is still very attached to childhood, and his desire for everything to remain the same.
- Hopper’s shaved head this season is meant to match Eleven’s shaved appearance in Season 1, a father-daughter moment.
- The production set three main filming locations for this season, more than any other so far: Atlanta, Georgia; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Lithuania.
- The real-life location of the Creel house is also in Rome, Georgia, just a few miles from Berry University. The creative team was looking for a particularly “scary” house with a distinctive presence, vertical architecture, and a third-level attic. When production designer Chris Trujillo first saw it, he was reminded of Norman Bates’ house in Psycho.
- The Vecna monster was heavily influenced by the characters Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street and Pinhead from Hellraiser.
- The original design for Vecna required months of research and many sketches to come up with. Unlike other creatures from the Other Side, Vecna is a cerebral character who moves slowly. His silhouette incorporates pointed shapes, so, even though he is a character with slow movements, his jagged appendages and sharp edges make him look dangerous, as if touching him would make it impossible not to get hurt.
- To assemble Vecna’s full body with the manual special effects, a group of four men took between 6 to 8 hours. The character had to be ready to shoot early in the morning, so the build-up process would start around 2 or 3am, and it would take another hour to break it down at the end of the day.
