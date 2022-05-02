Know what was the most atypical purchase of Zoë Kravitz

The famous actress, Zoë Kravitz, is one of the celebrities of the moment. With her outstanding role as Catwoman, she does not miss an opportunity to show us her great luxuries and her spectacular all-terrain vehicle. However, this time she surprised us with a very particular purchase. Find out all the details below.

May 02, 2022 11:19 a.m.

Zoe Kravitz, is one of the celebrities that does not stop growing and today is at its best. In the film Batman, has managed to stand out and his talent surprised more than one. An actress who is not afraid of anything, much less when we talk about great challenges.

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter continues to captivate the networks by exhibiting her great luxuries and her incredible SUV. Their Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic continues to drive his followers crazy, and more so when we start to analyze that the new Catwoman He is at the wheel of a terrible ship. This truck has a powerful V8 motorcycle and a top speed of 210 km/h. A super elegant and comfortable design, found in the garage of our actress.

A model that Zoë has painted, and with which she has stolen thousands of looks. This off-roader adapts to any surface, and seems to be one of the favorites of the celebrity. Nevertheless, On this occasion, he surprised us with a very particular purchase.. Everything seems to indicate that his incredible wealth is booming and many times, he does not know what to do with so much money.

On this occasion, Zoë has decided to purchase a retirement home in Westchester County. A historic, and somewhat atypical, mansion that previously belonged to actress Maggie Q. Despite this, the curious thing is that it will only be a refuge house for after long filming seasons or the typical fatigue of that job and its travels.

The construction is located on a stream known as Aaron Wood’s Mill. In addition, it has an extension of 2,592 square feet distributed in three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen. However, something that characterizes it is that beyond being a luxurious place, it is about a somewhat rustic option similar to a house in a large forest. We have no doubt that together with his fabulous off-roader he will have no problem traveling there and will have a great time.

Kravitz paid $1.45 million for this mansion, but the reality is that it should not have been a significant purchase for your bank account. Currently, he is part of different projects and continues to break it in the Hollywood industry.

Zoë Kravitz’s new mansion.

We show you more in detail your new acquisition below: