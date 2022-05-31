Know when the final verdict of the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard will be known

at the end of last week The last arguments of the trial against Amber Heard due to a defamation lawsuit made by Johnny Depp were exposed. Minutes after the actors’ attorneys asked the jury to help their clients get their lives and careers back on track, the jury convened to reach the final verdict.

Although this deliberation started on May 27, 2022, was postponed and it was decided that next Tuesday May 31, 2022, after Memorial Day weekend, which honors soldiers who died in battle. However, there is no exact date when the unanimous decision of the jury would be known, as dictated by Virginia law.

The civil jury is made up of seven civilians who spent two hours deliberating last Friday. To make their decision, they must assess three accusations expressed by Heard in the article and three by Depp, to choose whether Depp was really defamed or not.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed his ex-wife published in December 2018 in The Washington Post. describing himself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. The actor’s legal team assured that this caused the interpreter to be defamed, despite the fact that he is never mentioned by name.

SecondlyThe “Aquaman” actress has filed a $100 million countersuit against her ex-husband, after his attorney said those allegations are fabricated. The interpreter’s lawyer assured that this counterclaim compensates for the abuse that Depp has inflicted on his client: “We ask that you finally hold this man accountable,” he told the jury. “He has never accepted responsibility for anything in his life.”

Johnny Depp assured that he never hit Amber Heard and that the accusations of abuse are false and assured that it was she who physically attacked him during their marriage. “There is an abuser in this court, but it is not Mr. Depp,” Camille Vasquez, the actor’s attorney, said in her closing argument to the jury.

