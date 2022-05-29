Know which actors support Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, after defamation lawsuit | Famous

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard remain in the public eye following the $50 million lawsuit he filed against the actress for implying that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. However, she didn’t mention it, but Depp He says the accusations affected his work.

After four years of marriage, their relationship ended on the worst terms. After asking for a divorce, Heard reported him for physical and verbal abuse and requested a restraining order against her.

The actor always denied it and also accused her of domestic abuse, for which he filed a $50 million lawsuit against her and The Sun newspaper for defamation. However, Heard made a counterclaim for 100 million dollars.

Who supports Johnny Depp?

Actress Eve Green She is sure that Johnny Depp will recover his reputation after the trial against Amber Heard. “I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and his wonderful heart revealed to the world and that life will be better than ever for him and his family,” Green shared via Instagram. she.

Johnny Depp is the iconic Jack Sparrow and was starring in the sixth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” with Green. But, due to controversies, he dropped out of filming.

Chris Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the last Oscars, joked at one of his London shows about Heard’s credibility.

The Mission NGO group, based in Italy and led by former Miss Italy Valeria Altobelli, also backed the actor.

“With deep respect to the victims of domestic abuse that we have to affirm for intellectual honesty are, in general, WOMEN, we feel that we express, as women, as mothers, as free thinkers, our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his history. staff,” he said.

Who supports Amber Heard?

Comedian Griffin was one of the first celebrities to endorse Heard. She commented, in the actress’s announcement, that she would be taking a break from social media while the trial was underway. She wrote: “Oh beautiful. I’m thinking of you and sending you lots of love.”

Radio host Howard Stern also spoke out against Depp. On his “SiriusXM” show in late April, he expressed the actor’s possible intentions: “He thought, ‘I’m going to put this on TV because I’m so persuasive and I’m so smart and I’m such a wonderful guy… I’m going to charm the whole of America. during the trial.

“No, you will not. This won’t work out. It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anyone. They sound like two kids fighting. It just all looks so bad,” Howard said.

Likewise, Ellen Barkin lent her support to Amber. Through recorded trial testimony in 2019, the actress claimed that the actor, in a fit of jealousy, once threw a bottle of wine across a hotel room when they were dating in the early 1990s.

Eva Green came to Johnny Depp’s defense with a message on Instagram, posted on May 19.

“I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and his wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family, “said the French actress, along with a photograph of both during the red carpet of “DarkShadow” (2012).