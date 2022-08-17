Know who is behind “Your Korean friend”

His face full of sympathy and with a wide smile has become very familiar on social networks. Some 104,000 followers on Instagram and more than 155,000 on Tik Tok, apparently, have been captivated by the videos he posts “Your Korean Friend”as it is known through the networks.

From South Korea, jihyun-park He was captivated by Puerto Rico and its people upon his arrival on the island a little over five years ago, when at that time he moved to Utuado, where he was an ex-girlfriend, after having studied accounting in the United States.

Since then, Puerto Rico has been that place that has welcomed him, that he loves and from where he dedicates himself to working as a certified teacher to teach the Korean language, a task that he enjoys very much. From north to south, from east to west, he has traveled the island teaching, although after the pandemic, he has limited himself to offering his classes virtually.

“First, I have students that I teach Korean to and I can’t abandon them because it’s my responsibility. Second, I love Puerto Rico, it’s where I have my peace of mind, that’s why I like to stay in the northern area, instead of the metropolitan area, because there are fewer people, fewer plugs, more peace of mind, there are beaches, mountains, lots of nature… He likes the metropolitan area for nights out,” this gentleman whose age he still prefers not to reveal and who continues to be a constant question among his followers, told El Nuevo Día. Maybe he’s in his mid-thirties, dare we say, but at the time he says he’ll tell.

In less than a year, he has used his platforms to inspire, clarify questions about where he comes from, what he eats, why he doesn’t use his real name, what he likes to taste and demonstrate his culinary skills, as well as visiting hammocks and beautiful places in Puerto Rico, so many other things come in.

This social media personality records her videos with the help of a collaborator, who is in charge of editing them and is a key part of creating her content on her platforms. Today she made her first appearance on television, in the program “Día a Día”, of Telemundowhere he even received a flower arrangement of red roses, which came to the channel from one of his followers.

“I started to make myself known in November of last year. It’s been almost like eight or nine months. I never thought that people would like my videos and things like that, but I started because there were two or three friends telling me to try it to see if people liked my videos or not. I made them and people like them, that’s why I keep making them, and that’s how we started my ‘your Korean friend’ account,” explained Park, who opted for that username because his real name is usually not easy to find. pronounce correctly in these parts.

He says he is a lover of the can-can chop and cakes, while he prefers to get away from the eternal dilemma of whether they should be eaten with or without ketchup. Likewise, she highlights places like La Cueva del Indio, in Arecibo, and El Yunque National Forest, in Río Grande, as her favorites.

Through his platform, he has also been able to inspire other people from different aspects, both with his positive attitude, as well as with his decision to lose weight. And it is that the pandemic also wreaked havoc with this Korean based in Puerto Rico, whose parents reside in South Korea, because the uncertainty led him to gain weight.

“I was fat and I don’t know if you’ve seen a photo of my brother. Genetically we have blood, you know, we are weaker because we are chubby. When the pandemic hit, a lot of people were having stress. I had my own business and everything was stopped, and then it gave me a lot of stress, a lot of fear of the future. Now I feel much better, not only because one looks better after losing weight, not in that sense, but because I feel much healthier, lighter”, explained the also soccer player, a sport that he practices as one of his hobbies.

Since November of last year, with his jocularity and particular way of being, he has earned the affection and respect of Puerto Ricans and other followers in the United States and Latin America. Little by little he has been breaking with the shyness that accompanied him since he was a child, when he was also a victim of “bullying”.

“When I was a little boy I was a victim of ‘bullying’ and I always behaved like a very shy child. But, when I arrived in Puerto Rico, my work teaching Korean and interacting with my students helped me a lot to break my limits. Me I was setting myself a limit of ‘you can’t do this because you’re shy or because ‘you’re fat’, something like that. ‘My work helped me a lot, with my students supporting me, as well as the people,’ he noted.

Although due to the number of followers he could be considered an ‘influencer’ and although he indicates that there are those who have asked him to visit his place to promote it on his network, Jihyun clarifies that he does not charge any amount to visit and support the little ones. local businesses.

“I do it to support them and they can continue to improve themselves in life. It is not to take money from them, but to support them”, He indicated at the same time that he said that he plans to do some kind of chinchorreo to meet his followers.

In the same way, he pointed out that among his future plans he has as a goal the creation of a business with a concept similar to a ‘foodtruck’, in which he can demonstrate the culinary arts inspired by Korean gastronomy, including confectionery.