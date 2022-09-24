Know who is J-Hope’s ‘crush’

Despite being a celebrity, J-Hope from bts He also has a platonic love. She knows her identity and the movies where she has participated. BTS: Meet J-Hope’s ‘crush’ and the films in which he has participated | Font: DIFFUSION



J-hope is one of the most beloved celebrities of BTS and the crush of many fans. The singer is known for rapping K-Pop songs and also has a great talent for dancing.

J-Hope’s platonic love

J-Hope’s fame is not an impediment to having a platonic love, as the singer has admitted daydreaming about a well-known actress.

The BTS singer has admitted to feeling admiration for Amanda Seyfried since he saw her in the movie ‘Meangirls (mean girls)’ where she plays one of the main characters in a group of friends united by fashion, gossip and boys.

It should be noted that Amanda Seyfried has not only limited herself to playing the charismatic Karen Smith in ‘Meangirls’, since she has also participated as a protagonist in the film Mamma Mia and its sequel, ‘Mamma Mía: Here we go again’, the adaptation to the cinema of ‘Les miserables’, among other productions on the big screen.

Amanda has a long career, she is a beautiful young woman and has stolen the hearts of many viewers throughout her acting career.





What other artists does the BTS singer admire?

J-Hope also admires Drake and Justin Timberlake and has admitted that the two are part of his group of favorite singers. When it comes to admitting respect and admiration for other artists, the boys of BTS do not hesitate for a second to speak from the most human perspective and applaud the achievements of other artists.