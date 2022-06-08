Know who is the real journalist who serves as inspiration for the protagonist of Emily in Paris

Netflix continues to launch its own content that is increasingly successful, one of the star romantic comedies in its catalog is “Emily in Paris”. In just a few days the production, which premiered in October 2020, was positioned in the first place of the top 10 and its criticism, which is torn between sympathy and those who consider that it has many stereotypes, made it a creditor of a second season, released in December 2021, and the confirmation that at least two more deliveries will be made. What few know about this production, created by Darren Star and starring Lily Collins, is that the protagonist’s plot is based on the life of a journalist.

Lending her life as inspiration is Rebecca Leffler, who has spent more than 16 years living a dream life and job in the French capital. In the series, Emily is a young and enthusiastic American publicist who is sent by her company to work in a French subsidiary. Her life there passes between hits, misses, romances, rivalries, friendships, work but above all a lot of fashion and the cultural clash between her life in New York and her experience in Paris. One of her biggest challenges and concerns was that she did not know how to speak French.

In real life, something similar happened to Rebecca Leffler. The also writer came to “The City of Love” as part of her studies at Dartmouth. She then returned to stay permanently, working for major marketing companies, as a correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter in France and as a film critic for the Canal network. All this before devoting herself completely to her passion, which is writing books.

Now, if you’re wondering how his life ended up inspiring a series for Netflix, the answer is pretty casual: During a work trip Leffler met a producer who later passed his name on to Darren Star. By that time the creator of “ Emily in Paris” already had part of the story lined up, but she finished composing the main character based on the experience of the 30-year-old journalist. “I told him: here is my life, take it all, and I shared all my anecdotes with him. Darren Star created that character, but there’s a lot of me in him.”

The inspiration was so great that, among the situations that happened to Emily, there are several experiences that Leffler literally experienced, for example, when the protagonist’s shower breaks due to the old pipes in her apartment, so who is forced to find a plumber. Another event portrayed with complete fidelity is the operation of the French marketing agency, this in relation to the behavior of her boss and her difficulties in adapting to her colleagues and work environment. Regarding the differences, she points out that her wardrobe is not as varied as Emily’s, that no client has sent her lingerie and that her neighbor did not look like Lucas Bravo.

On criticism, Leffler defends many of the things that are seen in the series as an implicit part of reality: “I am a cliché. I live in Marais. I am an American in Paris. I do yoga. I am vegetarian. There are a lot of things about me that are pure American cliché.”