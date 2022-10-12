Know who the loves of the actress Ana de Armas have been

We tell you which are the men who have conquered the heart of the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, becoming the loves of her life.

Finding the ideal partner is not an easy task for any woman, and yes, the fabulous protagonist of “Blonde” is no exception. Therefore, like so many others, throughout her career the beautiful actress from Havana has been in search of love trying various relationships.

Although, apparently, between the work, the commitments and the demands of the artistic life have caused differences that put an end to the romance. Consequently, at 34 years old, Ana de Armas already has several loves, although some of them have left her heart broken.

Table of Contents

1.- Loves and boyfriends of Ana de Armas: Marc Clotet

In the first place, among the list of loves of the Cuban actress Ana de Armas we have the Spanish actor Marc Clotet. As we know, around the year 2010 this couple began a dating relationship that lasted about a year, where both seemed very much in love.

Therefore, a year later, the lovebirds are encouraged to jump into the water and get married in July 2011. However, soon the magic faded and the relationship was not going as it was at the beginning, which caused problems between the two.

As a result, in 2013 Ana de Armas said goodbye to the first of her loves after signing the divorce.

2.- Loves and boyfriends of Ana de Armas: David Victori

Shortly after Ana de Armas divorced the first of her loves, she decides to give herself the opportunity to open her heart to another person. As a result, in mid-2013 she began a relationship with the Spanish screenwriter David Victori; with whom she seemed very comfortable.

However, once again, luck did not accompany the Cuban woman in the development of this relationship and, after a year of romance, they ended. In this way, by July 2014, de Armas is again without a partner; although at an excellent time in her acting career in Spain.

3.- Loves and boyfriends of Ana de Armas: Franklin Latt

Next, the list of loves of the beautiful Ana de Armas in 2015 is joined by the businessman and artistic representative Franklin Latt. According to what they say close to the couple, the connection between the two was instantaneous, developing what many call “love at first sight”.

Consequently, the couple did not hesitate to give love a chance in an attempt that was not entirely successful. Therefore, after several months together, they decide to end the love relationship.

4.- Edgar Ramirez

The Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramírez also appears on the list of loves, and men who have conquered the heart of Ana de Armas. As we know, both artists shared leading roles in the movie “Manos de Piedra”, where they apparently managed to get along very well.

Consequently, that same year 2016 they were seen together and very caramelized through publications on social networks, sharing their happiness with everyone. However, as they suddenly started their romance, they suddenly ended it, and the Cuban once again is left without a partner.

5.- Alejandro Pineiro

Likewise, towards the year 2018, the Cuban artist and painter Alejandro Piñeiro joins the list of loves of Ana de Armas. Apparently, on this occasion the actress would establish a more solid relationship and, in fact, they made their courtship official on social networks and before the press.

As a result, the couple stays together for just over a year, until the relationship fractures in 2019. Although nothing is confirmed, the media say that apparently the reason for the breakup was the arrival of another man in the anna’s life

6. Ben Affleck

As soon as Ana de Armas broke up with the Cuban, she began love affairs with the American actor and director Ben Affleck. Once again, the actress sets her sights on a man while working together in a production, this time she was on the set of “Deep Waters”.

Also, the couple established a relationship that seemed quite promising, and the actress even took her boyfriend to Cuba to meet her family. Likewise, they had a lot of time to share their romance since they lived together for a long time, after the Covid19 boom.

Finally, Ana de Armas separated from Ben Affleck in 2021, when the actor was reconquered by one of his old loves: Jennifer López. In fact, many assure that the Cuban was very hurt after the breakup; however, this did not defocus her from her work where her success smiled at her more and more.

7. Paul Boukadakis

After looking for failed loves and relationships in the artistic world, Ana de Armas finds a new relationship with a young and handsome businessman. Consequently, it is Paul Boukadakis who currently serves as a senior executive of the company “Tinder”, yes, that of the famous application.

In fact, in recent months they have been seen together on several occasions and De Armas has been very comfortable with the executive. Apparently, not only have they managed to complement each other sentimentally, but the relationship works harmoniously with their current artistic reality.

Let us remember that, right now, Ana de Armas is at the peak of her artistic career and, possibly, will reach a nomination for the Oscar awards.

Final Words

Undoubtedly, the saturation of work and fame sometimes hinder romance, and we have seen this in numerous artist relationships, especially in Hollywood. However, we sincerely hope that this time Ana de Armas has achieved what she is looking for, and above all that she achieves happiness and love.

More News from Cuba

DIMECUBA es una empresa para llamar a cuba, con promociones en Recargas Cubacel. Además ofrece el servicio de viajes y envíos a Cuba. Dirección: 3750 W 16th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33012, Estados Unidos. Horario: lunes a viernes de 10:00 a 20:00 y sábado de 9:00 a 17:00. Teléfono: +1 786-408-2088.

If you like these News from Cuba, mark 5 stars: