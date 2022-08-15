know your skincare routine

Angelina Jolie She is one of those actresses that we all envy. Her charisma and talent have allowed her to star in renowned films such as ‘Girl, Interrupted’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ and ‘Maleficent’.

But, in addition, her big heart led her to become a UN Ambassador of Willingness, defending various causes such as sexual violence against women. Thanks to this work she has visited populations in Libya, Haiti, Congo and Syria, for example, and in all these places she has contributed a grain of sand.

You will ask yourself then, how does she manage to look as radiant as she did more than 30 years ago, when she started acting? Your dermatologist, Rhonda Randrevealed the answer.

“When she found out she was going to have an acting career, she wanted to take care of her skin in the most sensible way. She’s lucky to have her mother’s beautiful olive skin. She’s always been a natural beauty, so I never had to do much.” he told ‘Refinery29’.

Thus, what is truly important to her is the sunscreenwhich incorporates after cleaning with the following products:

mild cleanser

antioxidants

Glycolic acids (sometimes. These act in the deepest layer of the skin)

Hydroxy acids (remove dead cells)

The doctor and specialist in dermatology from Harvard assured that Jolie tries to use natural products: “noor you need a lot of exfoliants or products with a lot of chemicals.”

Additionally, in a video for Vogue Spain, he revealed that she always carries facial oil from the Parisian brand Guerlain in her bag.

