Knowing the world from the metaverse | Reinterpret luxury | The country

Along with the possibilities and unknowns that digital transformation has brought to the world, whether through cryptocurrencies, machine learning and contactless solutions, to mention just a few of the examples, perhaps the metaverse proposed by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook , be one of the most promising and enigmatic things to come.

In 2021, Zuckerberg told the world that Facebook would evolve to fully immerse itself in virtual and augmented reality experiences, a digital ecosystem where users can work, meet, play and socialize together in 3D spaces with multiple possibilities to live an alternate life. , online and with an active dynamism 24 hours a day, 365 days a week.

And despite the fact that we are still far from being able to experience everything that the increasingly anticipated metaverse is capable of, many voices have already proclaimed themselves in favor of the great evolution of the internet, where not only Zuckerberg or Bill Gates companies will be involved, taking what until now only happens in movies, science fiction books, videogames or social networks to a work environment, productive and where also the virtual economy proposed by figures such as NTFs or cryptocurrencies will come to incorporate new payment dynamisms, improving the user experience and, ultimately, their life itself.

However, in contrast, the critical voices of these alternate worlds raise various ethical, legal and even health-related discussions, still being an inhospitable terrain and lacking legal jurisdiction, physical limits or ideological and moral borders, which will inevitably demand a responsibility and responsible use, but above all it will make us ask “how far can the spheres of reality permeate the metaverse and vice versa?

Recently Ken Kutaragi, code name for PlayStation, has spoken out against this technology, assuring that it is potentially counterproductive for the user in the long term due to the high level of immersion that it implies.

While this is happening, for the vast majority the sensation of inhabiting a virtual space, of living in luxury or traveling in the way that we often do not in real life will be irresistible: creating that almost palpable sensation of presence, thanks to virtual reality technologies, increasingly perfected, through a simple screen or glasses mounted on our heads.