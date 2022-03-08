Knowledge of the coercive measure against those involved in Discovery postponed until March 14

Santiago, DR

The judge of the Permanent Attention Office of Santiago, Yibeti Polancio, postponed until March 14 the coercive measure against those involved in Operation Discovery.

The magistrate made the decision after the request made by the lawyers of the accused, who requested the file physically and not digitally.

Operation Discovery came to light last week, following the dismantling of an alleged network accused of defrauding hundreds of citizens in the United States in various ways, including sexual extortion, economic extortion and identity theft.

The 38 people against whom the MP requests a measure of coercion are: Anabel Adames, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5); Pablo Miguel Balbuena, nicknamed Miguel Ortiz and/or “The Valve”; David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hice Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Duran, Juan de Dios Martínez Brito, Salim Bautista Santana.

Enrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada, known as Blood; José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez.

They also include William Alberto Díaz Cruz, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then and/or Joel Estévez, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jaquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jaquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng ( who has North American nationality), Linda Pérez (also of North American nationality), Bonifacio Estévez and/or Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari.

At the same time Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz, known as Darimán and/or Dari; José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, alias Max; Emmanuel Castro Ozuna, nicknamed Ticket; Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, known as Mayo; Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, nicknamed Alikate.

The Public Ministry asks for 18 months of preventive detention for the group.