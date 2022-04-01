knows the possible calendar of Gareca’s ‘sele’ in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Although we have one step left to fulfill our dream: the national team will play the Repechage in June, the attention of all Peruvians was focused this morning on the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

There, it was possible to find out which group the “everyone’s team” would have if they managed to beat Australia or the United Arab Emirates in the playoffs. This is Group D, where the teams of France, Denmark and Tunisia are.

As if it were a kind of deja vu, the path of the Peruvian National Team could run into France and Denmark again, rivals whom it faced in Russia 2018 and took away the illusion of transcending in said World Cup.

Peru Calendar

Although he is not yet in Qatar 2022, Peru already knows his possible rivals and the dates of the matches he would play. Here we detail them:

Tuesday, November 22

Peru / AFC vs. France Saturday, November 26

Peru / AFC vs. Tunisia Wednesday, November 30

Peru / AFC vs. Denmark

When does Peru play the Qatar 2022 playoff?