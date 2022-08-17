Knox reappears: This is what the 14-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie looks like, who has an incredible resemblance to his famous father | People | Entertainment

One of the couples that at the time was one of the most media Hollywood, Angelina Jolie Y Brad PittThey had six children, some of their own and some adopted: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne. And although Shiloh is one of the most talked about because of her obvious gender dysphoria and her talent for dancethere is one who inherited the genetics of his father.

This is Knox, one of the couple’s biological children, whom Angelina named after Brad’s paternal grandfather, Hal Knox Hillhouse. His middle name is Leon, just like his grandfather’s name. actress American.

Knox’s resemblance to his father Brad Pitt

According to the Upsocl web portal, Knox is already 14 years old and, like his brothers, receives personalized education, since his parents privilege their privacy and worry that they receive a good education and even teach them different Languages.

The boy is in the phase of the adolescence and more media they have already realized something that seems inevitable, but that never ceases to amaze, the similar traits that it shares with the actor now 58 years old.

Everything seems to indicate that Brad Pitt has his mini meor at least that’s what several sources say, since the resemblance between him and his son Knox Jolie-Pitt it’s undeniable. The comparison between the two began when a public Photography of Knox wearing a beret, a look that his father also wears and the result was incredible.

It should be noted that Knox is becoming a handsome young man who always likes to be well dressed on red carpets. And it is almost a fact that his similarity to his father may be something in his favor, since that way he could enter the industry more easily. cinema.

However, he is not the only one who bears a strong resemblance to his father, as his sisters Vivienne and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt they also have the same luck in the inheritance of traits. Although many are of the opinion that the one with the closest resemblance to Brad is Knox as they share more facial features in common.

The personality of Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt

In mid-2018, Brad Pitt himself offered a list of praise for his son. “We like many things, sports, being outdoors, traveling. We connect very well, but I love everyone equally, there are no differences (laughs)”, said the Hollywood actor.

Born in July 2008, Knox is sign Cancer, which predisposes him to be very affectionate, open and humanitarian, loving to share with his loved ones and family. Knox also has a unique style like his brothers, although in public he has a more relaxed style, but that does not stop showing his tender and close personality. family. (AND)

