“KO Napoli with Spezia shouldn’t have happened because now Juventus are in great shape”

The sports prosecutor Paolo Palermo spoke on Radio Marte during Raffaele Auriemma’s broadcast “The network is inflated”:

“I was not expecting this debacle. For me it was known that these matches are always at risk, Spalletti did well to say to be careful. But I honestly didn’t expect it to get lost. We developed play, pressed and attack but not finalized. Lozano creates superiority but then gets lost in a glass of water. Politano has started to give something more but we lack the players to ensure that we can become a team that can last over time. In Milan they made a lot of last effort. The KO with Spezia should not have taken place because now we are playing against Juventus who are in great shape.

I Mertens never take him off the pitch, as does Zielinski. Players of that quality when you have to win the game you never take them off the pitch. There are no valid elements to replace the very strong, this is the truth. We are doing well anyway, we hope to remain in the Champions League area anyway.

You have to go to the transfer market to get at least 2 players if you want to think about aiming to win the championship. I hope that Napoli has already blocked them. We need quality people, serious men. In January it is more difficult because maybe you have to settle in and learn the language but you have to try. We cannot talk about the Champions League or the Scudetto in this situation ”.