Kobayashi-san’s video game would have been censored by Sony from the cover — Kudasai

We previously talked about Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon – Sakuretsu!! Chorogon ☆ Breath), a video game of the genre bullet-hell based on the franchise Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) which was released on March 24 in Japan. It turns out that the video game will be released in the West for consoles Playstation 4 Y Switch sometime this year.

Although the news was received quite positively (Japanese video games are rarely released in the West due to translation and optimization costs, as the blocks of text devoted to the Japanese language are considerably smaller than the translation takes up), it turns out that the launch for Playstation 4 is already being censored from the cover.

The place Bounding Into Comics writes: “Unfortunately, though not surprisingly, amidst the celebration of the admittedly niche title being released outside of Japan, some gamers noted that a bit of censorship applied to the game’s native release on PlayStation 4 had moved to its English release. As seen in the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the regular cover art features the game’s main cast of characters – the aforementioned playable trio, as well as Lucoa and Kobayashi – shown at least from the waist up and arranged in a pattern. of flowers that pays partial homage to the iconic silhouette poses of Charlie’s Angels. However, in the Playstation 4the cover art has been slightly modified, with Kobayashi and Lucoa moving a bit closer to the rest of the cast in an effort to hide the latter’s voluptuous chest.».

Here are the covers of Switch (on the left) and Playstation 4 (on the right) in the West, do you find the differences? Fans fear that it is not the only content that has been censored by Sony in this release.

Synopsis for Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon – Sakuretsu!! Chorogon ☆ Breath

After receiving a cryptic email, Miss Kobayashi and her maids go to Takiya’s house to investigate. There they find themselves mysteriously (and too dramatically, let’s face it) trapped in the PC. Help them get through the stages by joining together and using your wits to defeat the computer. Using the triple attack system of Long Range, Melee and the unique and deadly Choro-gon Breath (they’re dragons, get it?), you will destroy the enemy!

Combine the power of three with the Tag System using Tohru, Kanna and Elma to face each phase with the support of Kobayashi. There is no enemy they cannot defeat! Under certain conditions, he activates the Dragons’ Raging Spark to deal even more damage. As you progress, collect 30 unique commemorative pieces from the friends’ precious everyday lives in beautiful illustrations created especially for the game.

Source: Bounding Into Comics

©クール教信者／双葉社 ©bushiroad All Rights Reserved.