Kobe Bryant and Jack Nicholson. The actor: «I asked him if he wanted my autograph on the ball. He thought I was crazy … “

Jack Nicholson a legend of cinema: three Oscars, 12 nominations, immortal films, an absolute aura. But in these hours above all a destroyed Lakers fan. To the point of breaking his proverbial silence and granting a brief interview to Los Angeles Times where he remembered his friend and champion Kobe Bryant, who disappeared Sunday in a helicopter accident with his daughter Gianna Maria and 7 other people. When we think everything is solid, there is a big hole in the wall, says Nicholson, adding: My reaction? the same as almost all of Los Angeles. We will miss it.



Nicholson then reminded CBS of the funny episode of their first meeting: was at Madison Square Garden in New York. I made fun of him. I offered him a basketball and asked him if he wanted me to autograph it for him. He looked at me like I was crazy. Pure Nicholson style, which met pure Bryant style: Because he was the guy who always knew how to play the joke ….

Speaking of his reluctance to give interviews, Nicholson recalls the time that Bryant, engaged in the creation of a documentary, asked him to derogate from his principles: He called me on the phone and said, “I know you don’t like this kind of thing, but they tell me to ask you. Would you like to tell something about me? “. He too was jealous of her privacy. And his way of asking me says so much about Kobe’s sensitivity.

January 28, 2020 (change January 28, 2020 | 13:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


