Kobe Bryant and Jack Nicholson. The actor: «I asked him if he wanted my autograph on the ball. He thought I was crazy … “

Jack Nicholson a legend of cinema: three Oscars, 12 nominations, immortal films, an absolute aura. But in these hours above all a destroyed Lakers fan. To the point of breaking his proverbial silence and granting a brief interview to Los Angeles Times where he remembered his friend and champion Kobe Bryant, who disappeared Sunday in a helicopter accident with his daughter Gianna Maria and 7 other people. When we think everything is solid, there is a big hole in the wall, says Nicholson, adding: My reaction? the same as almost all of Los Angeles. We will miss it.







Nicholson then reminded CBS of the funny episode of their first meeting: was at Madison Square Garden in New York. I made fun of him. I offered him a basketball and asked him if he wanted me to autograph it for him. He looked at me like I was crazy. Pure Nicholson style, which met pure Bryant style: Because he was the guy who always knew how to play the joke ….