Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.

Natalia Bryant from sport to fashion

Eighteen years old, 1.80m, 2.7 million followers on Instagram, Natalia is the eldest of the daughters of Kobe Bryant, the American basketball legend who died in a helicopter crash in 2020. «I love talking about my father. It’s bittersweet, but the memory of it is funnier to me than sad, ”she said in an interview with Teen Vogue. In the crash Natalia also lost Gianna, her 13-year-old sister, who shared a passion for basketball with her father. She, on the other hand, played volleyball. But for now she has stopped: “I know I don’t love her as much as they loved basketball, I took a break,” she says. For the moment Natalia Diamante, with a bit of Italy in her name like her sisters, is studying cinema at Southern California University, but seeing her winking in the Ivy Park promo video it seems pretty clear that her future will be in fashion (he has recently signed with Img Management).

The collection

A little sporty, a little flirty, a touch casual and jaunty enough to break the hearts of the very young. For the new Beyoncé collection: Natalia wears crop top and tracksuit-style trousers with a Prince of Wales blazer, 90s platform shoes (there is a revival, let’s not forget). The drop, called “Halls of Ivy”, will arrive on December 9th with 89 pieces on sale. The mood is «a collection of classic silhouettes mixed with individual style and the desire to follow the wildest dreams», explain the creators.