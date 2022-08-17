News

Kobe Bryant: the media trial for the dissemination of the tragic photos of the accident in which the athlete and his daughter died

  • BBC Mundo correspondent in Los Angeles

Vanessa Bryant leaves the California Central District Court in Los Angeles on August 10, 2022.

Vanessa Bryant demands compensation for the “emotional anguish” caused by the circulation of the photos.

“January 26, 2020 was the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life. The county made it much worse. They poured salt on an open wound and rubbed.”

That was what Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, said as soon as he took the stand last Wednesday in the California Central District Court.

It was the first day of the trial for the lawsuit filed by his client, the widow of Kobe Bryant, against Los Angeles County for the Photographs taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people on January 26.

The helicopter crash in February 2020 killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (pictured), along with seven others.

Vanessa Bryant alleges that employees of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles Fire Department captured the images with their cell phones in the mountains of Calabasas, in the west of the city, and shared them at times and places irrelevant to the investigation, including a bar and an awards ceremony.

