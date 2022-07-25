Kobe Bryant’s daughter who is already one of the most sought-after models

A few days ago, the Duomo square in Syracuse, Sicily, dressed up to receive a large number of celebrities and top models to celebrate ten years of the Haute Couture line of the Italian firm ‘Dolce&Gabbana’, created by the designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Among the most famous celebrities who sat in the front row of the parade were actresses Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone and Drew Barrymore, the famous singer Mariah Carey, supermodel Heidi Klum and businesswoman Kris Jenner.

However, according to the local press, the celebrities who attracted the most attention at this Sicilian gala were Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, and her 19-year-old daughter, Natalia Bryant. Due to her great beauty and charisma, the eldest daughter of the late NBA player has become one of the most sought-after models in the fashion industry, since, after turning 18, the young woman was signed by the prestigious modeling agency ‘IMG Models’, who represent the most famous top models of the moment, such as: the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson and Halima Aden.





Unfortunately, this signing comes just a few months after Natalia lost her father, Kobe Bryant, and her sister Gianna María, in a plane crash, on January 26, 2020, in the community of Calabasas, California. The helicopter carrying Kobe, Gianna and seven other people crashed into one of the hills at the site, killing everyone on board instantly.

Due to this family tragedy, Natalia became the main support of her mother and her two younger brothers, but once she turned 18 she decided to fulfill her dreams, thus honoring her father’s memory. In this way, Natalia decided to focus on developing a career in the world of fashion, and in less than a year she has managed to star in highly relevant campaigns for well-known brands, rubbing shoulders with the most important models and firms in the industry. And although for some people Natalia may be considered a ‘nepo baby’ (a term that comes from ‘nepotism’ and refers to a person who only became famous in show business for belonging to a family of celebrities), the The reality is that Natalia has worked tirelessly to achieve her dreams without the need to use her famous surname for it.

Just six months after being signed by ‘IMG Models’, Natalia appeared at one of the most important fashion galas in the world: The MET Gala. The young woman walked down the most famous red carpet in New York wearing a spectacular dress of colorful sequins made of recycled plastic and with a lot of volume by designer Conner Ives. She has also appeared on the covers of various fashion magazines and became the face of the latest collection of ‘Ivy Park’, the label created by Beyoncé.