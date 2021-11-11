Koch, cancel big events and reduce contacts in Germany – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BERLIN, 11 NOV – The Robert Koch Institut evaluates the current situation in Germany as “very worrying” and advises “to cancel or avoid major demonstrations, but also to reduce all unnecessary contacts”. This is what emerges from the weekly report published tonight. “If they could not be avoided – writes the reference institute of the German government – they would still have to be bound to the presentation of a negative test and the use of a traceability app, regardless of the state of vaccinated or cured”. For the Koch experts, “even vaccinated and cured should wear masks, keep their distance and have the air renewed regularly in environments where there are more people”. “In the presence of symptoms of respiratory diseases such as colds and coughs, it is absolutely necessary to stay at home, contact a family doctor and have a molecular swab done,” adds Koch. (HANDLE).

