Koch Media: new home video for December 2021

December 2021

December 2021 arrives with its load of gifts and in Santa’s sack we go to discover the signed surprises Koch Media, Midnight Factory and Anime Factory.

Koch Media

December is also time for exclusives: this month, only from Fan Factory, you will find The Stand Collection, box set with two series taken by the Maestro del Brivido Stephen King. The Shadow of the Scorpion And The Stand, based on King’s novel, will be in a limited edition on DVD starting December 9th.

From 9 December it will also be possible to buy the perfect gift for the nostalgic: Star Trek The Original Series arrives for the first time in remastered edition and in Steelbook on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the first airing. In Blu-Ray 20 discs with over 9 hours of special content.

After a look at the past, the present one could not be missing and this month also comes the third season of Star Trek Discovery. From December 9 it will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray Steelbook with tons of extra content. From the same date you can also find the Star Trek Discovery box set which contains the three complete seasons, on DVD and Blu-Ray.

The Star Trek overview then concludes with Star Trek Lower Decks – Season 1. The animated series from the creators of Rick & Morty arrives on DVD and Blu-Ray Steelbook on December 9th.

Then in December, space for horror. On December 9 it arrives in 4K UHD Blu-Ray At Quiet Place II, sequel to the 2018 blockbuster starring Emily Blunt And Cillian Murphy.

From the same date, Scream, beloved slasher movie by Wes Craven, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a 4K UHD Blu-Ray edition.

Midnight Factory

For the necklace Midnight Classics This month there is a big title exclusively on Fan Factory: The Village of the Damned, a masterpiece by John Carpenter, debuts in a restored version in high definition. From December 9 it will be on DVD and Blu-Ray in a limited edition with booklet.

The brand of strong emotions does not stop here and in December it also presents us with a brand new sci-fi horror. Sputnik – Terror from space was presented at the recent Trieste Science + Fiction Festival and will be available from December 9 on DVD and Blu-Ray, in a limited edition with booklet.

The pitfalls of sleep are protagonists in Like True, Midnight Factory’s new terrifying horror. You will find it from December 9 on DVD and Blu-Ray, in a limited edition with booklet.

Anime Factory

From December 9, fresh from the recent success in the cinema, it arrives Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces, exclusively on Fan Factory.

The film will be presented in an ultralimited Blu-Ray edition numbered in 1000 copies. Inside you will also find a book, a special story, 4 cards and the map of Osaka, as well as lots of extra content.

December 9th is also the date you can find Doraemon – Nobita the new dinosaur, animated film that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Doraemon’s first comic book publication. It will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

On the same date, the second volume of the super classic will arrive on DVD and Blu-Ray Mimì and the national volleyball team.