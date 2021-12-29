Koch Media: new home video for January 2022

January 2022

The first month of the year always brings with it an incredible load of news and so let’s go immediately to discover what Koch Media has in store for January 2022. As always, there is also room for thematic brands Midnight Factory And Anime Factory.

Koch Media

The undisputed master of pulp cinema Quentin Tarantino in his most iconic film: pulp Fiction, a true symbol of nineties cinema, returns on DVD and Blu-Ray for Koch Media starting January 20.

And since you can never get enough of Quentin Tarantino and his cinema, from the same date you can also find Jackie Brown, also on DVD and Blu-Ray.

To discover an unprecedented and young Quentin as an actor, however, do not miss From dusk to dawn, directed by Robert Rodriguez and also performed by George Clooney And Harvey Keitel. The bloody mix of action, vampire and humor will be available from January 20 on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Midnight Factory

Midnight Classics is a creepy necklace and, this month, it is enriched with Stephen King Film Collection – Volume 2, containing three films taken from novels by the Maestro del Brivido: The dark half, Uncontrollable paranormal phenomena And The Mangler.

The precious box is exclusively from FanFactory in a limited edition numbered in 1000 copies including booklet. You will find it from January 20 on DVD and Blu-Ray.

To get even more on the adrenaline accelerator, don’t miss it Demonic, the new supernatural horror from Midnight Factory. From 20 January it will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray in a limited edition with booklet.

Anime Factory

The exclusive on FanFactory you can find Colorful, critically acclaimed and highly awarded animated masterpiece around the world. For the occasion, it is presented in a limited edition of only 1000 numbered copies, complete with a collector’s booklet and card. From 20 January it will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Finally, for the first time on DVD, you will find The Monkey – The great adventures of Goku, a classic by Osamu Tezuka and a great source of inspiration for the creation of Dragon Ball. From January 20, the complete series of 39 episodes will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray.