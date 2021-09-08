Koch Media: new home video for September 2021

September 2021

September: beginning of autumn, time for new beginnings and good intentions. And … great movies! Let’s find out together the Koch Media news for September 2021. Without forgetting the thematic brands Midnight Factory and Anime Factory!

Koch Media

It was a cult starring Jean Reno and now it is ready for a new life thanks to the unmissable limited edition proposed by Koch Media: The rivers of purple arrives from September 16 on DVD and Blu-Ray, complete with booklet and lots of bonus content. It will be exclusive to the Fan Factory Shop.

We have waited a long time for it and, due to Covid-19, we had to wait even longer but its time has finally come: At Quiet Place II, a sequel to one of the revelation films of recent years, is starring Emily Blunt And Cillian Murphy and arrives on DVD and Blu-Ray starting from 23 September 2021 in a standard edition but full of extra content. From the same date, you can also find the 4K UHD Blu-Ray edition in Steelbook exclusive. Furthermore, only on Amazon you will also find the box set containing the two films of the saga.

Also this month Koch Media gives us a series of historical titles that are always worth rediscovering: we start with Bowfinger, the hilarious parody of Hollywood productions conceived and performed by Steve Martin, which we will find from September 23 on DVD. It then continues with Cry Baby, the irreverent musical that launched the career of Johnny Depp, which will also be on DVD starting September 23rd. It ends, on the same date, with Dante’s Peak, the historic catastrophic thriller starring Pierce Brosnan And Linda Hamilton, which comes on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Midnight Factory

To open the month of new beginnings, Midnight Factory drop the bomb: The Amityville Horror Trilogy, the frightening trilogy dedicated to one of the most famous haunted houses of all time, comes in a special limited edition.

Distributed in just one thousand copies, the box set includes Amityville Horror (1979), Amityville Possession (1982) and Amityville 3D (1983), all in limited edition with booklets and lots of extra content.

From September 16th you will find them on DVD and Blu-Ray exclusively on the Fan Factory Shop.

Loading... Advertisements

Another title not to be missed this month is Run, interpreted by Sarah Poulson and centered around a sinister mother-daughter relationship. The limited edition with booklet will be available from 23 September on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Anime Factory

One of the most famous and beloved representatives of Japanese animation of all time in an exclusive limited edition of one thousand copies. Lupine The IIIRD – The Trilogy is the most delicious release of the brand Anime Factory regarding September 2021. Three films (Jigen Daisuke’s tombstone, Ishikawa Gaemon Blood Jet And The Lie of Mine Fujiko), each accompanied by a 32-page booklet and lots of extra content, arrives on September 16 on DVD and Blu-Ray exclusively on the Fan Factory Shop.

Finally, this month, it arrives on DVD for the first time The new adventures of Pinocchio, a reinterpretation by Tatsunoko of the classic Italian fairy tale. From 23 September you will find the complete series of 52 episodes.