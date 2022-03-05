Koeman breaks the silence: strikes against Laporta, surprises with revelation about Xavi and Messi’s departure

The Hague, Holland.

The former FC Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, assured this Thursday, in an interview with the Dutch newspaper “Algemeen Dagblad”, that president Joan Laporta told him “a thousand times that Xavi would not be his coach because he lacked experience, but he needed a shield, someone to hide behind. “The previous president, Bartomeu, offered me a one-year contract because the following year a new president would be elected. I refused, I was not going to leave the Netherlands team for such an uncertain and short commitment, so they offered me two years, but Laporta wanted to get rid of me anyway, because he was not the one who appointed me, “he said. Koeman. The coach said, in the first interview after his abrupt departure from FC Barcelona, ​​that he will not visit the Camp Nou in the short term “with this president”, in reference to Laporta, because he cannot “pretend that nothing has happened”. “He was simply not Laporta’s coach, I had that feeling from the first time I spoke with him, after he won the elections. We did not click, I did not have the necessary support from above, ”said the former Barcelona coach.

“They didn’t give me the time they gave the new coach, Xavi. I still find it painful. He was dealing with a lot of injuries, but now Pedri is fit again, Dembélé… You can see everything,” Koeman added. For the Dutchman, Xavi suffered injuries to important players at the start and a squad that wasn’t big enough. “Every coach needs time and patience from the management. Xavi understood that, and received reinforcements. They have signed three attackers (Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), I would have liked that”. On the other hand, Koeman harshly criticized Laporta’s decision to allow Argentine Leonel Messi to leave last summer. “It was at the insistence of the club’s management that I agreed to the departure of some players, to put the finances in order. But when you then see that they sign someone for 55 million (Ferran Torres) shortly after letting Messi go… Then you wonder if there won’t be more. Why did Messi have to leave?” commented Koeman. The former Blaugrana coach indicated that he did “what he had to do” during his time on the bench at the Camp Nou and does not think he has made any mistakes other than “having thought too often of the interest of the club and not of mine”.