Koeman claims Laporta’s lack of support and questions Messi’s departure from Barcelona

BARCELONA – Ronald Koeman broke his silence four months after his dismissal as coach of Barcelona, ​​and in an interview in the Netherlands he harshly charged Joan Laporta, who was affected by the personal treatment at his farewell and from whom, he affirmed, he assured him that “Xavi would never be his coach”, in addition to questioning the real reasons for Messi’s departure.

The coach, who continues to live in the Catalan city and does not rule out training again next season, wondered aloud the reason for Lionel Messi’s departure “if you later see that someone is signed for 55 million euros” and lamented have thought more about the club “than about myself”.

Koeman pointed out the departure of Lionel Messi as one of Barcelona’s main problems. Getty Images

“I haven’t been back to the stadium and they won’t see me at the Camp Nou for a while, I can’t,” Koeman acknowledged, revealing that his relationship with Laporta is broken: “With this president I can’t pretend that nothing has happened. It is clear that I was not his coach and I had that feeling from the first moment I met him, after winning the elections. There was no feeling and that necessary support was lacking from the command, from above”.

2 Related

The former Barça coach, who left office after 67 games in 14 months, referred to the departure of players such as Luis Suárez, Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann, explaining that “I thought more about the club’s interests than mine. It was against the The club’s insistence that I accept the departure of some players to put the finances in order… But then when you see that someone is signed for 55 million euros shortly after letting Messi go, you wonder if there isn’t something else that isn’t It is known”, and he wondered out loud: “Why did Messi have to leave?”.

“The last few months were the hardest of my career. The stress and pressure were enormous and with the lack of confidence from the board I knew that only positive results could save me, week after week, that missed chances or any goals against they could be decisive”, recalled Koeman, regretting, also, not having enjoyed the support that Xavi does have today from the Barça leadership.

Real Madrid hosts Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, March 20 live on ESPN+ in what will be the second Clásico of the 2021-22 LaLiga season. Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, ​​4 p.m. ET Subscribe now to ESPN+ to enjoy all the LaLiga Live matches. (USA only)

“The time given to the new coach was not given to me and I still find that painful. I was dealing with injured players and now Pedri is back in shape, Dembélé is there… All of that is noticeable”, he said. , asserting that Xavi “had the same problems as me at the beginning: many injured and few available players. Every coach needs time and patience and support from the command”. In addition, Koeman had an impact on transfers.

“Yes. Xavi had all that and also reinforcements, which I would have liked too… But I’m happy for the club, now that things are going better, and for the players”, he sentenced, without forgetting that during his stay at the Barça bench Laporta did not tire of assuring him that today’s coach had no chance of accessing the position… Something that finally did happen, according to Koeman, due to the president’s personal need.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

“Laporta told me a thousand times that Xavi would not be his coach because he lacked experience… But in the end he needed a shield, someone to hide behind,” he said, without forgetting the ways in which he was fired after the defeat in Vallecas.

“If they really thought I was a Barcelona legend, they should have treated me differently. That lack of respect hurt me,” he proclaimed, assuring that, despite everything, “I never regretted leaving the national team to come to Barça, nor For a moment I thought about it because I really wanted to, it was my dream”.