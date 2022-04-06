Koeman will replace Louis van Gaal as manager of the Netherlands

AFP

The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) announced on Wednesday that ronald koemanfired from FC Barcelona last year, he will once again be the national coach of Netherlands in 2023 after the World Cup in Qatar, succeeding Louis van Gaal.

“I’m looking forward to this new collaboration. A little over a year and a half ago, I didn’t leave the Dutch national team because I was unhappy“he declared koemanquoted in a statement.

Koeman was already coach of Netherlands from 2018 to 2020.

His new contract with the KNVB will go to the 2026 World Cup and was signed by both parties, the federation specified.

“We are very happy that Ronald come back next year. During his previous ‘mandate’ as national coach, his work and his results had been very satisfactory,” he stressed. Marianne van Leeuwendirector of professional soccer in the KNVB.

koeman it will happen like this louis van gaalappointed at the head of the “Orange” in August to lead the national team until the Qatar World Cupfrom November 21 to December 18.

Van Gaal announced last week that he suffers from a prostate cancer since 2020. However, he assured that the disease would not prevent him from going to qatar.

After his career as a footballer, koeman was coach of AjaxBenfica, PSVValencia, AZ, FeyenoordSouthampton, Everton and Barcelona.

As coach of Netherlands Between February 2018 and mid-2020, he led the Dutch team to second place in the League of Nations and qualified for the European Championship, recalled the KNVB.