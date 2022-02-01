Koenigsegg also leader in the electric field: here is the super motor Quark, small and very powerful

Less than two weeks ago, Koenigsegg’s entry into the Tesla car tuner market was partly astonished, but perhaps it was just the prelude to a growing attention to the world of electric. The Swedish company, still headed by the founder Christian von Koenigseggpresents the Quark electric motor ande-drive Terrierthe result of years of experience and study.

The development of the new units stems from the work done to create the Gemera, a hybrid hypercar equipped with three electric motors and with a power of over 1,700 hp. Koenigsegg has therefore decided to create a spin off, and propose its hardware on the market. The first component born was theinverter David, with six phases and able to manage two motors at the same time. To this is now added the Quark electric motor, defined as “Raxial Flux“, due to the technology used, which is a mix between radial (power density) and axial (torque density) flux. Quark therefore has both advantages, making it one of the best performing in relation to its size. The photos show a can of an energy drink just to better understand the small size.

As mentioned Quark derives from the Gemera electric motors, but the company has further improved it. The final figures are remarkable: not only the weight has been reduced since under 30 kgbut the engine releases up to 250 kW of power and 600 Nm of torque. Quark and David can therefore be united, forming the e-drive Terrier, a name chosen not by chance. The reference is to the canine breed, known for its small size but also for its decision and aggressiveness. The configuration is 1-David-2-Quark, allowing you to mount one inverter to manage two motors. The six phases are in fact divided into three for each motor, helping to keep the dimensions of the whole package compact and create a super dense square package. Finally, since Quarks deliver massive power and torque at reasonable RPM, only small, low-ratio, high-efficiency planetary gears are needed.





