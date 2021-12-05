Koenigsegg Jesko: record acceleration, engine and price

Born with the declared aim of becoming the fastest production car in the world, and according to recent revelations on the technical specifications of the engine, the Koenigsegg Jesko seems to have all the credentials to hit the record. The demonstration comes directly from the founder of the Swedish house Christian von Koenigsegg himself, through a video in which he shows the acceleration peaks that the 5-liter V8 that pushes the Jesko is able to reach. In neutral, starting from the minimum rotation limit set by the limiter at 7,800 rpm, tests carried out by Koenigsegg have revealed how the V8’s engine speed can increase up to a speed of 31,700 rpm per second. In gear, up to the threshold of 8,500 rpm, the acceleration of the crankshaft was able to reach the maximum peak of 46,000 rpm per second. No data relating to acceleration 0-100 km / h and maximum speed have been communicated.