Koenigsegg Jesko: record acceleration, engine and price

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman30 mins ago
The Swedish hypercar will be built in a limited series of 125 units, priced around 2.5 million euros. The first deliveries are expected in 2022

Born with the declared aim of becoming the fastest production car in the world, and according to recent revelations on the technical specifications of the engine, the Koenigsegg Jesko seems to have all the credentials to hit the record. The demonstration comes directly from the founder of the Swedish house Christian von Koenigsegg himself, through a video in which he shows the acceleration peaks that the 5-liter V8 that pushes the Jesko is able to reach. In neutral, starting from the minimum rotation limit set by the limiter at 7,800 rpm, tests carried out by Koenigsegg have revealed how the V8’s engine speed can increase up to a speed of 31,700 rpm per second. In gear, up to the threshold of 8,500 rpm, the acceleration of the crankshaft was able to reach the maximum peak of 46,000 rpm per second. No data relating to acceleration 0-100 km / h and maximum speed have been communicated.

Koenigsegg Jesko: characteristics

As mentioned, the Swedish hypercar mounts the mighty 5-liter V8 capable of delivering 1,600 Hp and 1,500 Nm of torque with E85 petrol, while 1,280 Hp is available with traditional E95 fuel. To best accommodate the reactivity of the engine, acceleration is marked by the Lst (Light Speed ​​Transmission) transmission. It is equipped with seven very compact oil-immersed multi-plate clutches, located within an equally compact and light structure. The Koenigsegg Jesko will be built in a limited series of 125 units, with a price of around 2.5 million euros and first deliveries expected in 2022.

