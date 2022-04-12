Koh-Lanta 2022: Olga accused of racism towards Yannick, she reacts to the controversy

All truth is sometimes not good to say. And Olga learned it the hard way during the council Koh-Lanta, The cursed totem, on March 22. Facing the adventurers and Denis Brogniart, Olga explained that she had “very scared” reactions from Yannick. “Seen how you react, I’m afraid of you, yes. When you are in competition, you are a real competitor, you are strong. That’s a certain pressure I feel, I’m not going to hide. I said to myself I think that if I speak too loudly, it can annoy you, I don’t know why Yannick, I’m sorry”was justified the dancer of the Moulin Rouge.

A statement that caused the wonder of the adventurer, but also the rumble of Internet users who hastened to defend Yannick and accuse Olga of racism on social networks. A few hours after the broadcast of the episode, the basketball player had taken care to react to the words of the adventurer while calming the game.I think that beyond the remarks that I consider quite violent at the time, Olga is not racist and she never showed any behavior towards me that suggested that…“, had written the candidate of the cursed totem on Instagram. Faced with Yannick’s words, Olga reacted in turn: “Thank you Yannick for your support! Sorry again if I hurt you”.

Olga did not want to hurt Yannick

A small clash which finally took on proportions which Olga did not expect. Near TV Star, the adventurer of the yellow team reacted to the accusations of Internet users. The opportunity for her to explain that she is the type not to “keep nothing in mind”. “It wasn’t a complaint, just a feeling. Yannick, if he’s not happy, it shows right away. His reaction surprised me. My goal was not to hurt him“, supported the young woman.

When she became aware of the numerous messages written on social networks, Olga was very surprised. “Never in my life would I have imagined being accused of racism, nor that my words could be interpreted like that. I am a foreigner myself, I have worked everywhere with people of all origins“, she argued. What put an end to the controversy?