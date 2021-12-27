Kojima confirms two games in development, but also to aspire to expand to other media – Nerd4.life

Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions are developing at least two games. Not only that, because the ultimate goal of the studio is to expand to other media, to try out new forms of expression.

To say it was Hideo Kojima himself in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu. Like every year, Famitsu interviewed the most important Japanese developers (127 in total) to ask them about their New Year’s resolutions. Here the author of Death Stranding talked about the working of a “big title” and a “new, challenging title”, meaning that it is a real challenge for the development team.

Then he added: “Also I want to take a step towards the future, when the limits of entertainment will disappear, and I want to move in media and forms of expression other than that of video games.“

What could the two games be? In the past, rumors have talked about Silent Hill and Death Stranding 2, but also about a game developed for Microsoft in the cloud (which could be the “challenge” that the good Hideo talked about). In the absence of confirmation we just have to wait, so we do not take anything for granted. Meanwhile, we have learned that Kojima Productions will have a really active 2022.