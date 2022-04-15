Kojima ends the debate and will not join Sony

There are times when social networks create us hopes that will never come true. Thus, we have seen how the video game industry has played with our feelings and at the same time they make us the happiest people. Ads that give us unique moments, such as Lost Ark either Elden Ring and all the memes that have been created by his side.

On this occasion we have to talk about a fact that seemed to be a reality and that in the end has been denied. The protagonist is Hideo Kojima, a person who has been on all the covers in the last few hours. The great genius of the video game industry published an image in which the logo of playstation studios with a series of titles behind. Of course, the speculations about a possible purchase of Kojima Productions by Sony they started to grow. Nevertheless, Kojima himself has denied this movement.

I’m sorry for the misunderstanding, but KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS has been and will continue to be an independent studio. https://t.co/2M0n4ogRaa — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) April 15, 2022

Kojima Productions will not join Sony and will remain independent

Hours after the publication of this image, Kojima confirmed that he was not going to join Sony. «sorry for the misunderstanding but Kojima Productions has been and will continue to be an independent studio.«, highlighted Hideo himself in his tweet. The reality is that this publication left all his followers shocked, especially after rumors reported that the Japanese was developing an exclusive title for Microsoft.

Although this is something that today seems impossible, we can never say never, since there is the possibility that in the future let’s see some kind of union of this caliber, something unexpected but that could happen. We will wait for further updates on your social networks and, most importantly, for you to explain what that image really means.

