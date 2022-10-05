Kojima keeps playing clueless with the “WHO” of his next project… although the fans already found out who it is

Part of the gaming experience Hideo Kojima It’s not just playing them: it also counts the anticipation, the mystery that always surrounds their ads, puzzles in themselves.

Three years after Death Stranding, Kojima Productions hasn’t released any games, but we know that you are working on several things at once. Confirmed is only the Xbox game using the cloud, but there are many indications that he is working on a sequel to Death Stranding for PS5.

Today, Hideo Kojima has published the same image that he already took to the past Tokyo Game Show: the face of a blonde woman, totally in the dark. And he says that “the answer to the WHO of the TGS will be in the next WHERE“.

The fans have already solved the mystery of Kojima: it is Elle Fanning (supposed)

Hideo Kojima already showed this image at the last Japanese video game fair, in mid-September, without any context. We don’t know if he’s the lead in his next video game, if it’s his VR project, or even if it’s some short or any other new move from the creator of Metal Gear.

Today he said that “the answer to WHO will be given in the next WHERE.” It could mean a lot of things, but the next “WHERE” makes us think that it refers to the next big video game event, i.e. The Game Awards December 8th.

His friendship with Geoff Keighleyhost of those awards, who even has his own section on Kojima’s podcast.

The ironic thing is that fans already know who it is… and it’s the actress Elle Fanning. At least this tweet by José Melinas leaves few doubts at first glance… but you never know.

Elle Fanning is an actress known for Super 8 or The Neon Demon, the latter a film by Nicolas Winding Refn… a director who is also a “buddy” of Kojima and even had a cameo in Death Stranding.

Kojima’s words make us understand that, at The Game Awards, hand in hand with his friend Geoff, Kojima Productions will unveil his next project starring (probably) Elle Fanning. Will it be Death Stranding 2 for PS5?