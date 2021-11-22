Kojima Productions has opened a division dedicated to TV series, films and music – Nerd4.life

Kojima Productions enlarges, announcing the opening of one division dedicated to TV series and music, with new offices that will be based in Los Angeles in California, demonstrating the team’s intention to expand into new industries.

We know how Hideo Kojima is an eclectic author and inclined to work in different fields, or in any case with important contacts through various mediums in which pop culture develops, so it is likely that the opening of this new division will have important repercussions on the team’s future projects.

The new team will be led by Riley Russell, who joined Kojima Productions after a long stay at PlayStation covering various roles, including chief legal officer and VP of business affair, therefore a somewhat expert character in the more technical aspects of management. , more than on the artistic and creative front, it would seem.

“The new division will be engaging with creative and talented professionals in the fields of television, music and film, as well as more video game related products,” said Russell.

Hideo Kojma in a photo at Kojima Productions

At the moment there is no information on the first planned projects, with the new team that for the moment has the objective of expanding and consolidating in the area, enhancing the brands of Kojima Productions and making them an integral part of popular culture at different levels.

The studies will be based in California and they will work mainly in the area in question. “Finding new ways to entertain, engage and deliver valuable products to our fans is essential in the ever-changing world of fiction products,” said Yoshiko Fukuda of Kojima Productions, “Our new division will take the studio to additional areas where our creative narratives can go beyond video games and open up new ways to communicate with our fans and immerse them in these spaces. “